Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued its monthly report on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's international and domestic airports performance for the month of March 2022. This was based on fourteen basic performance criteria, and comes in implementation of the strategic directions aimed at improving services provided to passengers, raise their level, and improving the passenger experience at the Kingdom's airports.



King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, and Turaif Airport ranked first in the report.



GACA has followed the principle of transparency when evaluating the sector's performance, which is divided into three categories, starting with international airports, where the number of passengers exceeds 6 million passengers annually. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh ranked first with a commitment rate of 82%, while Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah came in second with a commitment rate of 82%. Meanwhile, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam came in third with a commitment rate of 64%, while King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah came in fourth with a commitment rate of 55%.



In the second category of international airports with less than 6 million passengers annually, Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk ranked first with a commitment rate of 100%, surpassing competing airports in the total average of waiting times for the departure and arrival flight.



Meanwhile, in the third category for domestic airports, Turaif Airport came in first, achieving a score of 100%, outperforming all competing airports in the total average waiting times for the departure and arrival flight.



GACA relies on fourteen basic criteria to measure performance, most notably, the time spent in Chechnya-in procedure, passports, and customs area. This is in addition to criteria related to people with disability and several other criteria in accordance with international best practices.