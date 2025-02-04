RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has confirmed that private aviation companies abroad will be allowed to operate chartered flights to transport domestic passengers within Saudi Arabia.

Starting from January 5, 2025, GACA is granting permission upon request to foreign private aviation companies that meet the requirements specified by the Authority to transport passengers on non-scheduled domestic flights.

GACA Director General Eng. Imtiaz Manzari said the Authority is working to remove restrictions on operating charter flights within Saudi Arabia. He stressed that the decision supports the efforts to make Saudi Arabia a regional hub for aviation, while implementing an unprecedented program to develop infrastructure, which includes establishing new airports and lounges throughout the country.

Removing cabotage, or restrictions on domestic air transport, is an important step within GACA’s strategy to enhance competition, attract foreign investment, and provide more flexibility for general aviation operators.

During the Future of Aviation Conference in May 2024, GACA launched the General Aviation Roadmap — an integrated transformation program to develop the civil aviation sector, significantly increasing its contribution to the GDP and creating 35,000 new jobs by 2030.

The roadmap envisions the establishment of 6 airports dedicated to general aviation, 9 lounges dedicated to general aviation, in addition to increasing the number of ground handling service providers for private aircraft (FBOs) and enhancing the maintenance and repair capabilities (MROs) for private aircraft.



