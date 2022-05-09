Riyadh - Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host tomorrow, the "Future Aviation Forum" for three days, organized by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej said the forum represents a unique international event in the civil aviation sector as it constitutes an opportunity to exchange knowledge, and ideas and be aquatinted with the best experiences and practices, to keep pace with the rapid developments in the aviation market, stressing that the forum is a tributary to achieving national goals in developing resources and capabilities and driven by the unlimited support that the civil aviation sector in the Kingdom enjoys from the Saudi leadership, which contributes to enabling national capabilities to compete locally and globally.

Al-Duailej indicated that the event will be an important turning point in the civil aviation industry locally and internationally given its outputs, most notably the announcement of the authority's initiative to unify procedures and policies regarding health requirements to support the sector's recovery from the emerging Coronavirus pandemic.

He revealed that more than 50 agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed, worth billions, in addition to launching several important policies and strategies for the civil aviation sector, and signing a large number of partnerships between both government and private sectors.

GACA President stated that the forum received a great and important global response due to the Kingdom’s political and economic status and its influential strategic position in the civil aviation and air transport industry, adding that 60 countries and 2,000 individuals will participate in the global gathering while the registration to the conference has topped 4,000.

The Future of Aviation Forum focuses on three main themes: "Innovation, growth, and sustainability as key and influential axes in the civil aviation industry."

It also achieves one of the objectives of the civil aviation sector strategy emanating from the national strategy for transport and logistics to become an integrated and unique global event that provides huge investment opportunities amounting to $100 billion, benefiting from the Kingdom’s distinguished strategic location among the three continents, as this enhances its attractiveness as a global logistics platform, making the Kingdom a hub for global aviation, as Saudi Arabia aims to reach 330 million passengers, from more than 250 destinations, and 4.5 million tons of cargo by 2030.