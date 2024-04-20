RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced that it imposed fines totaling over SR5.3 million during the first quarter of 2024. The fines were enforced against various entities and individuals for violating the civil aviation law, its executive regulations, and GACA directives.



According to a report from GACA's committee responsible for reviewing such violations, 185 citations were issued during this period. The majority of these infractions, totaling 111 and amounting to more than SR3.6 million in fines, were against air carriers. Additionally, these carriers faced 31 penalties for failing to adhere to executive regulations that protect passenger rights, incurring fines exceeding SR1.3 million.



The report also highlighted violations by individuals, which included unauthorized access to restricted areas, incidents on aircraft, and illegal drone operations. One notable violation involved the unauthorized operation of a lightweight aircraft. In total, individual violations led to fines of SR252,700.



GACA's stringent enforcement measures emphasize its commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in the aviation sector. The authority continues to uphold its regulatory and supervisory roles, aiming to enhance passenger experiences and the quality of air transport services across Saudi Arabia.

