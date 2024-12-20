Saudi Arabia's leading low-cost carrier flynas has announced the addition of a new domestic destination with direct flights from King Fahad International Airport in Dammam to Red Sea International Airport, further expanding the flynas network.

This comes in line with its expansion plan and the national objectives in the aviation sector, said flynas in a statement.

As of December 28, two weekly flights will be operated from Dammam - one of the four flynas operational bases around the kingdom - to the Red Sea International Airport.

Located in the northwest of the kingdom, it serves the mega tourism development, the Red Sea Project, which is being developed as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 program.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with over 1,500 weekly flights, said the statement.

The Saudi carrier has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim of reaching 165 domestic and international destinations in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

