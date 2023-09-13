Etihad Airways, Tawazun Council and GE Aerospace have signed a partnership agreement to integrate GE Aerospace software solutions Fuel Insight, Safety Insight, and FlightPulse, with the aim of reducing carbon emissions, increasing safety and enhancing airspace efficiency.

The agreement was signed by Muammar Abdulla Abushehab, Chief of Defense and Security Industry Affairs Sector at Tawazun Council; Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Airways; Ron Hutter, Executive Product Sales and Industrial Cooperation at GE Aerospace; and Andrew Coleman, General Manager of the GE Aerospace software business.

Tawazun Council will play an integral role in ensuring that the three new software solutions meet the UAE Government’s requirements, enabling users to address digital technology and support sustainability initiatives especially in the aviation sector. The project will also extend GE Aerospace's development and leadership training programmes to UAE Nationals at Etihad Airways.

By using Fuel Insights, Safety Insights, and FlightPulse, pilots and analysts at Etihad will have access to proprietary data management and analytics technology generated by the software, providing a level of insight not previously available. In turn, these insights will enable the identification of opportunities to improve Etihad Airways’ operations and could help the airline plan more efficient and more sustainable journeys.

Muammar Abushehab said, “At Tawazun, we seek to reaffirm the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub in sustainable digital transformation. We are excited about the long-term prospects of our collaboration with GE Aerospace and Etihad Airways. We also aim to implement the Emiratisation policy in our project to drive growth, open new opportunities and to achieve our national objectives. We are grateful to our country’s leadership for entrusting us with this opportunity to help in developing Emirati capabilities, skills and knowledge.”

Al Bulooki said, “Etihad looks forward to embarking on this exciting project with our partners at Tawazun Council and GE Aerospace to enhance the aviation ecosystem. Not only does this give Etihad the opportunity to continue to improve its fuel efficiency and performance information management programmes, but it also ensures all flight crew, including home-grown Emirati pilots, are trained on the most up-to-date flight data technology.”

Hutter said, “The software team at GE Aerospace has worked closely with Tawazun to provide these solutions for Etihad. We are pleased to see this project result in the implementation of technology that will have a positive impact on the goals of reducing overall fuel burn and carbon emissions.”

The project confirms the partners’ aspirations to support the Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030 to ensure integration between the three pillars of sustainability: environmental, economic and social. It aims to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, leading to increased efficiency and safety adoption across Etihad Airways’ fleet and flight operations.