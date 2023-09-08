The Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and the Air France-KLM Group are looking to enhance collaboration opportunities across passenger operations and expand their codeshare and interline agreements.

The two aviation entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which would also include enhancing loyalty programmes, talent development, and maintenance.

Following necessary regulatory approvals, Etihad and Air France-KLM will contemplate expanding their codeshare and interline agreements initiated in 2012. As a first step, more than 40 new routes covering destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Australia have been made available for booking immediately, for travel as early as the winter 2023 season.

Etihad currently operates daily flights to both Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol from Abu Dhabi international airport. Air France will start operating daily flights between Paris and the UAE capital from October 29, 2023.

