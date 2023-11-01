Evoking the spirit and light of Diwali, Emirates will mark the Hindu festival onboard flights to and from India, from November 9 to15. Diwali delicacies will be served in all classes and select lounges.

Serving its cosmopolitan customer base, Emirates marks many multicultural occasions onboard, from Eid to Christmas, Thanksgiving to Lunar New Year. To honour Diwali, customers travelling to and from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Mumbai will be treated to a selection of sumptuous Diwali sweets, traditional fare in lounges, and even Diwali-themed cocktails and mocktails in lounges.

Premium Economy and Economy Class passengers can savour a traditional treat of motichoor laddu with their hot meal. One of the most popular sweets enjoyed across India, these deliciously plump flour balls are deep fried and simmered in a sweet blend of cardamom and saffron, to become juicy bitesize laddus. First and Business Class passengers will also be offered a Pista roll, ground cashew nut with an irresistible fudge texture made up of spices, pistachios and edible silver leaf.

In the First Class Lounge in Dubai, customers can savour a Thali set, followed by a dessert of Kulfi Falooda, the traditional Indian ice cream with saffron and pistachio, or enjoy flavoursome Diwali delights like dal kachori and vegetable samosas, washed down with Phuljadi cocktail featuring Woodford reserve, chai mix, lemon, orange and agave.

In the Business Class Lounge, customers can also enjoy kachori, samosas, angoori rabdi and rasgullas, as well as Diwali cocktail Rum ta jogi with white rum, elderflower, lemon and pinch of chaat masala. In the Emirates Lounges of Cape Town and Johannesburg where there is considerable presence of Indian diaspora, travellers can feast on more ladoo, the beloved jalebi – spiral shaped sweets made with flour and yogurt, and burfi, a signature Indian milk-based melt-in-the-mouth fudge.

Passengers can also choose from hundreds of classic Bollywood movies in the world-class ice entertainment library where there are up to 260 Indian movies including new titles, classic Bollywood and regional Indian movies.

Movies include box office hits like Bholaa, Drishyam 2, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the highly anticipated film, Kantara. There is also a special collection of Yash Raj Films, Bollywood’s ‘father of romance’. Customers can also enjoy music videos from Yash Raj in Indian TV, plus over 30 albums and playlists of Indian music.

