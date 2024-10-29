DUBAI - Emirates has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Vietnam Airlines and VietJet, aimed at strengthening connectivity and offering more travel choices between Dubai and its Vietnamese gateways Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the Vietnam - UAE Business Forum, held at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah hotel in Dubai on Monday. Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, attended the signing ceremony along with government leaders, ministers, and business representatives from both countries.

Orhan Abbas, Emirates' Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Far East, delivered a keynote highlighting the airline's commitment to deepening its presence in Vietnam, a market it has been serving since 2012, supporting trade and tourism links between the UAE and Vietnam, as well as offering customers convenient travel options.

Kazim commented, "Vietnam is a market that presents tremendous opportunities to boost tourism and trade as a key hub in Southeast Asia, and Emirates supports the UAE government's ongoing efforts to elevate its existing economic ties with Vietnam. Our decades-long cooperation with Vietnam Airlines has enabled us to enhance connectivity between Vietnam and Dubai."

The MoU sets the framework to expand the current cooperation in place between both airlines. This includes enhancing connectivity on routes beyond the existing interline as well as the potential to add reciprocal loyalty benefits. The airlines will also enter exploratory discussions around potential collaborations across cargo and technical services to create seamless travel experiences.

The long-standing relationship between Emirates and Vietnam Airlines, which began with a bilateral interline cooperation in 1994, has helped connect customers to 22 domestic and 15 regional points in Vietnam Airline's network, as well as 12 points in Emirates' global network.

Nguyen Chien Thang, Vietnam Airlines' Executive Vice President, said, "This MoU with Emirates is a significant milestone for Vietnam Airlines. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings in strengthening the ties between the two airlines as well as the two countries, allowing our passengers to explore the most sought-after tourist destinations in Southeast Asia, the UAE and beyond."

Through Emirates' MoU with VietJet, both airlines will explore joint initiatives to help promote visitor traffic between the UAE and Vietnam, and strengthen the commercial cooperation between both carriers.

The MoU will further aim to enhance connectivity to popular destinations in VietJet's domestic and regional network via Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, among others, while offering VietJet customers increased access to Emirates' global network via its Dubai hub on a single itinerary and one baggage policy.

Vietjet Chief Executive Officer Dinh Viet Phuong said, "Vietjet placed its aircraft order in Dubai in 2015, and we have previously operated in the UAE through wet leasing. Today's partnership with Emirates marks the beginning of an official connection with the largest airline in the region. Through this collaboration, Vietjet passengers will enjoy cost-effective, seamless journeys to international destinations worldwide, complemented by Emirates' top-tier service. This agreement expands Vietjet's global presence, attracts more visitors to Vietnam, fosters sustainable growth, and enhances cultural exchange."

Emirates currently operates daily services to both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, utilising its Boeing 777 and offering travellers seamless access between Vietnam and popular destinations across Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

The airline will further add a second daily flight to Ho Chi Minh City starting from 15th January 2025.