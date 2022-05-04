BALI - Emirates landed in Bali for the first time since the suspension of flights in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Emirates flight EK398 landed in Denpasar International Airport (DPS) at 22:20 on 1st May, and was welcomed by a spectacular water cannon salute to inaugurate the airline’s return.

The operating cabin crew of the flight and the passengers were welcomed at the airport with the traditional joged bumbung dance performance, which reflected Bali’s unique culture and rich heritage, followed by a cake cutting ceremony in attendance of representatives from DPS Airport.

The resumption of Emirates’ services to Bali, comes with the easing of international travel restrictions, and ramping up of global operations.

The airline is currently operating five-weekly services, and will scale up its operations to the island with a daily service starting from 1st July 2022.