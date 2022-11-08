ABU DHABI: EDGE Group will present its extensive range of autonomous solutions and precision-guided systems at the Bahrain International Airshow, taking place at the Sakhir Airbase from 9th to 11th November, 2022.

As a leading advanced technology group for defence and beyond, EDGE aims to strengthen its partnerships within regional defence ecosystems, while showcasing its products and solutions to the GCC region and further afield to global markets.

Mansour Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said, "As EDGE’s advancements in autonomy come to fruition, the Bahrain International Airshow presents a great opportunity to meet with our customers and industry colleagues from around the world."

“We are ready to showcase some of our most innovative UAE-made solutions with our partners in the broader Gulf region and look forward to discussing their priorities, and how we can further accelerate the building of sovereign capabilities in this critical domain,” he added.

Three of EDGE’s entities will display advanced solutions and products covering the domains of autonomous systems and precision-guided munitions. HALCON will showcase a range of precision-guided systems and loitering munitions, including the THUNDER series, DESERT STING family, NASEF and SKYNEX systems; while AL TARIQ will be displaying its line of highly modular long-range precision-guided munitions.

EDGE’s autonomous capabilities will be represented by ADASI’s QX-1, QX-2, QX-3, QX-4 loitering munitions, and GARMOOSHA unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), as well as its RASH 1H, Rash 2H, and Rash 2M precision-guided munition systems.



