Dubai-based Emirates Airline is spending more than $2 billion to upgrade its fleet and boost inflight customer experience.

The huge outlay will fund the long-haul operator's retrofit programme that will cover more than 120 aircraft, as well as service improvements across all cabins starting this year, the carrier said on Wednesday.

"While others respond to pressures with cost cuts, Emirates is flying against the grain and investing to deliver ever better experience to our customers," said Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline.

Clark also said the airline is rolling out a series of "intensive programmes" to further improve inflight experience of passengers.

The initiatives, which include "cinema in the sky" experience and a brand-new vegan menu for passengers, are being rolled out this month.

The airline has recently opened Bustanica, the world's largest vertical farm near Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central.

The hydroponic farm, which is a $40 million joint venture investment of the airline through Emirates Flight Catering, will be providing fresh greens to the airline's passengers starting this month.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

