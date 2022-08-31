Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, carried more than 10 million passengers on nearly 35,000 flights to 130 destinations this summer.

During this peak period of surging demand, travellers made use of the airline's alternate check-in services to bypass lengthy lines — with over 11,000 travellers utilising its home check-in services, complimentary for First Class passengers departing Dubai, to entirely skip airport check-in queues and proceed straight to immigration.

Over 3.8 million travellers across the network checked-in online via the Emirates website and the Emirates App, and over 500,000 travellers used the 22 self-service check-in kiosks and 38 baggage drop facilities in Dubai Airport Terminal 3.

Emirates continues to rebuild its network and capacity as travel restrictions ease. The airline is currently operating at 74% of its pre-pandemic capacity, with plans to increase this to 80% by the end of the year. Emirates will also commence in November a $2 billion retrofit programme to equip 120 aircraft with its latest onboard products.

The airline ramped up operations to serve customer demand during the summer period, reinstating daily services to London Stansted, and increasing flights to 33 cities on popular routes across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as to holiday spots like the Seychelles, Maldives, Mexico and Miami.

In June, Emirates added Tel Aviv to its global network, and in July it added a third daily flight to London Gatwick to serve travellers impacted by capacity cuts at Heathrow. The Emirates A380, the world’s largest commercial jet, was also deployed to serve high customer demand at over 30 cities around its network.

