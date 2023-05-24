Emirates airline announced free hotel accommodations to all passengers travelling to or stopping over at Dubai for a limited period of time. In a statement, Dubai's flagship carrier said that the booking period is open from May 22 to June 11, 2023.

Travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket in first class or business class to or stopping over in Dubai would enjoy a complimentary two-night stay at 25 hours Hotel Dubai One Central. Overlooking the Museum of the Future, near DIFC, the hotel is centrally located and has easy access to all major city attractions. Passengers can also avail of a chauffeur‑drive service to and from the airport.

The airline also offers a complimentary one-night stay at Novotel World Trade Centre, Dubai, for those travelling in premium economy class or economy class. The offer is valid for all return tickets to Dubai for more than 24 hours for travel dates between May 26 and August 31. The hotel is located within the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DWTC).

Bookings must be made at least 96 hours before arrival through emirates.com, Emirates call centre, ticket offices, or participating travel agents.

The carrier reminded customers to keep a copy of their Emirates boarding pass to make the most of offers and special discounts from the flight partners in the city and across the UAE.

Offer validity

Booking period: May 22 2023 – June 11 2023

Travel period: May 26 2023 – August 31 2023

Free WiFi on board

Recently, the airline also announced that passengers in every class of travel can enjoy some form of free connectivity once they sign up for Emirates Skywards. This was made possible through a recent enhancement to the carrier's inflight connectivity.

Skywards members, whether Blue, Silver, Gold, or Platinum tier, travelling in any class — whether Economy, Premium Economy, Business or First Class — will enjoy free app messaging.