Dubai's main airport has raised its passenger traffic forecast for the year to 83.6 million, which will put it within striking distance of 2019's annual traffic levels, following a strong showing in the first quarter of the year.

Traffic at Dubai International (DXB) reached 95.6% of 2019 levels with Q1 passenger numbers topping 21.2 million, the state-owned operator Dubai Airports said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last year, the airport, which is connected to 234 destinations, counted 66 million passengers making it "the world’s busiest international hub for the ninth year running," it added.

The outlook for the second quarter and the remainder of the year remains bullish, said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

"With important developments in the international travel sector such as the further easing of travel protocols in China, and the upcoming local annual seasonal peaks and festive holidays, our outlook for the second quarter and the remainder of the year remains bullish," he said.

India was the top country destination in terms of traffic volume for the quarter, receiving 3 million passengers, Dubai Airports said.

Saudi Arabia was second with 1.6 million passengers followed by the UK (1.4 million passengers) and Pakistan (1 million passengers).

The volume of cargo handled was 23% lower at 400,015 tonnes than in the first quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

