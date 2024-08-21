Building on the "dynamic growth" observed in the first half (H1) of 2024, Hamad International Airport announced that July became the busiest month in its operational history, serving a “remarkable” 4.73mn passengers.



This milestone represents a significant 10.2% increase compared to July of the previous year, solidifying the airport’s status as a leading global aviation hub.



According to HIA, the surge in passenger numbers can be attributed to several key factors.



The airport's airline partners have increased their flight frequencies to cater to the heightened demand during the summer travel season. Additionally, national carrier Qatar Airways expanded its network of destinations and introduced seasonal summer operations, further enhancing the airport's connectivity.



Total aircraft movement at Hamad International Airport in July increased by 3.9% compared to the previous month.



The load factor, which measures how full flights are, stood at 82.8%, indicating a “high occupancy rate” for flights operating at Hamad International Airport.



This high load factor reflects the efficient utilisation of capacity. The previous record for the busiest month was set in January this year, when Hamad International Airport served 4.5mn passengers.



The top destinations in July were London, Bangkok, Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah; whereas the top countries are India, USA, UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

