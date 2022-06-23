With the Eid Al Adha holidays and school break just several days away, the Dubai International (DXB) is bracing for what could be one of the busiest seasons for the air travel market since the pandemic.

The daily number of passengers anticipated at Dubai International (DXB) will reach 214,000 in the coming days, with a total of 2.4 million flyers expected to pass through the gates between June 24 and July 4 alone, Dubai Airports said on Thursday.

Traffic during the 11-day period is set to surpass the number of flyers that passed through DXB during the recent Eid Al Fitr rush, when some 1.9 million passengers were booked to travel.

The busiest day will be on July 2, when the number of travellers passing through DXB is expected to exceed 235,000. Similar passenger numbers are expected at the airport over the Eid Al Adha weekend of July 8 and 9.

“Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth airport experience for passengers from kerb to boarding gates,” the operator said.

DXB has been named the world’s busiest airport in terms of international passenger traffic. The aviation hub’s performance has been “impressive” in the first five months of the year despite the decline in capacity recently that was caused by the 45-day closure of the northern runway.

From January to March this year, the airport recorded 13.6 million passengers, making the first quarter the busiest since 2020. Traffic for the year is set to more than double from 29.1 million in 2021 to 58.7 million.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com