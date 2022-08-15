Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air will start operating flights to Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) International Airport before the end of the year.

The services will kick off on October 3, increasing the Manama-based airline's UAE destinations to three, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

"The service will commence with a view to establish a year-round scheduled operation between the two airports connecting [RAK] beyond Bahrain to regional and international destinations on Gulf Air's global network," the statement said.

The airline signed on Monday an agreement with RAK International Airport and the emirate's Tourism Development Authority for the start of passenger services.

RAK will become Gulf Air's third destination on its UAE network. The airline operates flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

