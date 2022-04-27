Bahrain - MPs have demanded that the current board of the country’s national carrier, Gulf Air, be replaced with a new one in a bid to restore its fortunes.

They also recommended that the airline be given two years to come up with a recovery and fiscal balancing plan.

The new board will be tasked with hiring qualified Bahrainis to fill up administrative and managerial jobs currently occupied by expatriates.

Progress made on the financial and administrative fronts will have to be presented to Parliament immediately following elections later this year, they insist.

Amongst other recommendations by a special parliamentary investigation into Gulf Air affairs, a probe has been urged into officials who had ‘caused the airline to face losses’ – either through agreeing upon unprofitable destinations or making ‘illogical contractual agreements’.

Action has also been sought against airline officials accused of making ‘unfair decisions’ against employees.

Other recommendations include:

Having a responsible minister for Gulf Air alone

A commitment by the airline to replace expatriate employees with Bahrainis within a set time frame

To reduce losses in the fastest time possible, while rescheduling loans taken to ensure operations don’t face further setbacks.

The probe committee also presented two recommendations:

Allowing the private sector to invest and buy shares in Gulf Air while partnering with its management

Studying the formation of a new economy airline company for passengers and cargo under Gulf Air, in partnership with the private sector.

Gulf Air’s management has admitted that its financial performance has been weak, while acknowledging that government’s bailouts and project support throughout the years had helped it move ahead.

The company’s position and brand name were not under threat, the committee said, as the airline was supported by a new Bahrain International Airport and new fleet of aircraft.

There are 2,465 employees currently under Gulf Air’s payroll, of which 1,602 are Bahrainis (65pc Bahrainisation).

The probe has highlighted multiple alleged violations committed by the airline within its facilities including a lack of first aid kits, unclean toilets, absence of contingency or emergency plans, health and safety mechanisms, procedures and policies, the meeting heard.

