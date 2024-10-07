Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is targeting a significant expansion of its global network, aiming to increase its destinations to 100 by 2026, according to Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi.

In his opening keynote during Routes World 2024 at Exhibition World Bahrain, Mr Al Kaabi stated, “This ambitious plan is part of Bahrain’s broader efforts to position itself as a major aviation hub in the Gulf region.”

Bahrain’s strategic vision is to maintain its status as a leading aviation hub and explore new frontiers in the sector. The country is investing in cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation, to remain at the forefront of global aviation advancements.

“Bahrain is committed to sustainability and carbon neutrality by 2060,” said Mr Al Kaabi. “We are focusing on reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and adopting environmentally friendly infrastructure.”

Underlining the government’s commitment in ensuring Bahrain becomes a premier hub for global trade and logistics, he added, “We plan to expand airport facilities and improve transportation networks to facilitate seamless movement of goods and people.”

“Bahrain aims to create a dynamic aviation market with an open skies policy to attract investment and boost tourism,” said the minister. “The increased air travel is seen as an opportunity for economic growth and job creation.”

Mr Al Kaabi further said the conference was a showcase of Bahrain’s commitment to infrastructure development and meeting future aviation demands.

“It provides a platform for professionals to engage in discussions, exchange insights, and explore collaboration opportunities,” he added.

On the role of the aviation industry as a key driver of global prosperity,” the minister said, “It connects people, cultures, and economies, fostering tourism and economic growth.”

Hosted by BIA, managed by Bahrain Airport Company, in partnership with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority and the Bahrain Economic Development Board, the 29th edition of Routes World 2024 will run until tomorrow.

The event has attracted more than 2,300 delegates representing 230 airlines and 530 airports worldwide.

More than 9,000 meetings are scheduled over three days, bringing together representatives from 80 of the world’s top 100 airlines. The event will feature more than 40 speakers, including keynote addresses from five airline chief executives.