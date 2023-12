Plane maker Airbus said on Tuesday that it has won an order from budget airline easyJet for 157 more planes.

The order is for ‍56 A320neo and 101 A321neo airplanes, and also includes the upgrading of an existing order for 35 A320neo into the larger A321neo model, Airbus said in a statement.

