Airbus will auction five hundred A380 parts from October 13 to 15 for the benefit of the Airbus Foundation and the AIRitage association.

These parts were selected following the deconstruction of MSN 13 by Tarmac Aerosave, partner of the auction.

Lamps, the bar, stairs, handrails, trolleys, seats, paddles, and even the cockpit rescue rope: more than 500 items, mostly from the cabin of this emblematic aircraft, will be offered to enthusiasts at an auction to be held in Toulouse and on the Internet, under the hammer of Maître Labarbe.

The vast majority of the parts come from the A380 MSN13, which entered service in 2008 and was meticulously deconstructed in 2021 by Tarmac Aerosave, the world leader in the sustainable management of aircraft end of life, from maintenance to recycling.

Since its creation in 2007- by Airbus, Safran and Suez - Tarmac Aerosave has been implementing the most environmentally friendly processes for the dismantling and recycling of aircraft and engines. In line with current European regulations, the techniques used enable a recovery rate of more than 90% of the aircraft to be achieved.

In addition to the aircraft and engine recycling activities, Tarmac Aerosave is the European leader in storage and an important player in the transition and maintenance of aircraft. Discover these four activities in video here.

