Leading Indian carriers - Air India and Air India Express - will together operate 28 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region today (March 23).

Both carriers will continue operating their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah, with a total of 10 flights between India and Jeddah. Of these, Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangalore.

In addition, Air India Express will operate four scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi and Mumbai, along with 04 scheduled flights to and from Riyadh from Bengaluru and Kozhikode.

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 10 non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE, subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time, said the statement.

These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).