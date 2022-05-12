Air France has unveiled its completely redesigned long-haul Business seat, featuring more enveloping curves and extra comfort.

This seat’s design is based on the 3 “F”s – Full Flat, meaning that the seat transforms into a real bed almost two metres long, Full Access, providing all passengers direct access to the aisle, and Full Privacy, ensuring optimal privacy. A new sliding door allows passengers to create a totally private space, out of sight from the other passengers in the cabin.

To create a greater sense of privacy for passengers travelling together, the seats located in the centre of the cabin are now equipped with a central panel that can be lowered by pressing it down, thus creating a convivial space in which to make the most of the flight together. The seat also features a wide 17.3-inch 4K High-Definition anti-glare screen with a noise-reducing headset, a new Bluetooth connection allowing passengers to use their own headphones and several electric sockets.

As you board the aircraft, you are greeted by a backlit winged seahorse, embodying the company's founding myth and rich history. The seat’s padding adds softness and a feeling of cosiness. Wool, brushed aluminium, full-grain French leather are the noble, soft and natural materials chosen by Air France for the manufacture of its seats. Each seat is also embroidered with the company’s trademark red accent.

Air France is thus introducing a new standard in this travel cabin. Progressively rolled out on 12 Boeing 777-300s as from September 2022, each aircraft will be equipped with 48 seats in Business class.

The company is also installing its latest Premium Economy (48 seats) and Economy (273 seats) seats on board these aircraft for optimum comfort. Each cabin is elegantly decorated in the brand's signature colours: navy blue, white for light and contrast, and hints of red.

Named “Fontainebleau”, the first aircraft equipped with these new cabins and a WiFi connection will fly to New York-JFK this autumn.

Premium Economy and Economy, for optimal well-being

In the Premium Economy cabin, Air France is introducing its latest recliner-type seat model already available on its Airbus A350, while further improving its comfort. Each seat offers 96 cm legroom. The seat cushions have been redesigned and the navy-blue herringbone fabric adds further softness. The seat back reclines to 124 degrees and has been widened to provide greater privacy. A new noise-reducing audio headset is integrated into the seat and is easy to use at any time during the flight. The seat also features USB A and C ports.

In the Economy cabin, the seats also meet the highest standards of comfort on the market. Each seat has a wide 43 cm seat pan, a 119 degree recline and 79 cm of legroom. The backrest is ergonomically designed, offering reinforced lateral support. It is also equipped with a USB A port.

The seats in these two cabins are equipped with a wide 13.3-inch 4K High-Definition screen with Bluetooth connection, ideal for enjoying over 1,000 hours of on-demand entertainment.

A more responsible catering offer

Air France is offering all its long-haul customers on flights departing from Paris a responsible dining offer with nutritious French produce. In the Business cabin, France’s leading Michelin-starred chefs take turns to propose a selection of vegetarian dishes as well as refined meat, poultry and fish dishes. In Premium Economy, customers now enjoy a dedicated meal. In the Premium Economy and Economy cabins, the meals are systematically Nutri-Score A or B-certified.

By the end of 2022, on all flights departing from Paris, the company is committed to offering in all its cabins meat, dairy products and eggs of French origin, fish from sustainable fisheries, the systematic choice of a vegetarian dish and meals that are fully prepared in France. The company will also offer kids and babies’ menus made from fully-organic ingredients.

In addition, in its fight against food waste, Air France is also progressively introducing the option for customers to pre-select their hot dish in Business class prior to departure. This service combines the guarantee of customer choice and a more rational consumption. The company is also committed to recycling and eliminating 90% of single-use plastic items on board its aircraft by the beginning of 2023.

To achieve this objective, Air France is continuing to develop eco-designed in-flight items that are manufactured from bio-based materials such as bagasse and cellulose. Finally, items that can no longer be used on board are donated to charities.

