Air Arabia announced today that it has received its first Airbus A320neo aircraft from its order of 120 A320 Family aircraft placed with Airbus in 2019.

The brand-new A320neo joins Air Arabia’s current fleet of 83 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, marking the start of delivery of its 120 aircraft.

The order, which consists of 73 A320neo, 27 A321neo and 20 A321XLR aircraft, underscores Air Arabia’s long-term growth strategy to expand its network, enhance environmentally responsible operations while strengthening its presence across key markets.

Air Arabia welcomed the arrival of its first Airbus A320neo aircraft with a special ceremony at Sharjah International Airport in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, Sheikh Khalid Bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation , Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, and Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia along with senior members of the airline and the airport.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said, “The delivery of the first aircraft from our Airbus order marks an important milestone in Air Arabia’s growth and fleet development strategy. As we continue to strengthen our fleet, we remain committed to operational efficiency, innovation and sustainability, while ensuring comfort and value for our passengers.”

He added, “Over the years, our existing fleet and cabin configuration has supported reliable operations and passenger experience. The introduction of the A320neo will further enhance our operational performance and support our continued expansion into new markets. We remain focused to adopting the latest technology to drive efficiency across all aspects of our operations”.

The aircraft will enter service on 1st October 2025 with its first commercial flight between Sharjah and Bangkok.

This delivery is part of Air Arabia’s second direct order with Airbus, following the airline’s previous fleet expansion in 2007 with 49 A320 aircraft. The new aircraft order will support fleet strength across the group’s multi-hub operations, including Sharjah, Abu Dhbai, Ras Al Khaimah, Morocco, Egypt, and Pakistan (Fly Jinnah), complementing the airline’s existing leased aircraft and ensuring efficient operations across its growing route network. Additional aircraft deliveries are expected by the end of this year, supporting the airline’s fleet growth.

