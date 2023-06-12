Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of their newest City Check-in facility in Muweilah, opposite Al Madinah Shopping Centre in Sharjah.

Aiming at providing passengers with enhanced convenience and flexibility in their travel experience, the city check-in service will allow travellers to drop off their bags and collect their boarding pass at a location near them across the Emirates. This service is designed to simplify the pre-flight process, save time and avoid queues at the airport allowing passengers to proceed directly to their flight upon arrival at the airport.

The Muweilah facility operates daily from 10:00 to 22:00. Passengers have the convenience of checking in and dropping off their luggage within 24 hours up until 8 hours prior to flight departure. Similar to airport amenities, passengers can also access services such as purchasing additional baggage allowance, selecting preferred seats, or making changes to their flight arrangements.

Passengers flying from Sharjah International Airport can visit any of the 6 City Check-in facilities located in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Al Ain.