Abu Dhabi Airports on Thursday announced the upcoming opening of its state-of-the-art new terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).

Known as Midfield Terminal Building during the construction phase, Terminal A is scheduled to begin operations in early November 2023.

Covering 742,000sqm of built-up area, Terminal A is among the largest airport terminals in the world and will significantly increase AUH’s passenger and cargo capacity.

Once operational, the new terminal will accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year; be able to process 11,000 travellers per hour; and operate 79 aircraft at any given time.

Equipped with the latest technologies, Terminal A boasts a range of interconnected biometric systems that will invite passengers to enjoy the speed and comfort of a seamless, digitised journey from pre-travel to boarding. There are by self-service kiosks, streamlined security checkpoints, and state-of-the-art baggage handling systems.

Adding a world-class facility to Abu Dhabi’s rapidly evolving transportation infrastructure, the opening will mark a significant milestone for the emirate that has the potential to transform the local aviation ecosystem, strengthen Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a destination of choice for travellers, and further enhance its position a global hub for trade and business.

Award-winning architecture

The architecture of Terminal A has won international design awards and adds an architectural landmark to Abu Dhabi’s cityscape. Blending modern, lightweight aesthetics with functionality, the building’s glass exterior maximises natural light while creating a civic space inside the terminal. In line with the UAE’s sustainability aspirations and targets, the building features energy-efficient lighting, advanced Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems, and has incorporated sustainable materials in its construction. Supporting realising Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to limiting its operational carbon footprint, a fully integrated solar photovoltaic system on Terminal A car park roof currently powers a three-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, saving nearly 5,300 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

The terminal will also feature an array of amenities, including lounges, relaxation zones, and spa facilities, in addition to 163 retail and food and beverage outlets.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “As Abu Dhabi’s new gateway to the world, Terminal A is an embodiment of Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to support the emirate’s sustainable economic development. The opening of the facility, which is on par with the largest and grandest on our planet, turns over a new page in Abu Dhabi’s 55-year aviation history. A beacon of modernity and sophistication, it be a will be a pivotal driver for our emirate’s growth by spurring tourism and trade.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Terminal A underscores our dedication to providing our international passengers and partners with a premium airport experience. The terminal exemplifies our commitment to excellence and offering exceptional services that meet the evolving priorities of today’s travellers. Through leveraging the latest technologies, Abu Dhabi’s reimagined airport experience will offer a seamless passenger journey, fostering connectivity, interactions, business, trade and tourism, all of which are essential elements in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position on the world stage.”

