ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Airports announced it has won the coveted award for “World's Leading Airport Operator 2023”, at this year’s World Travel Awards ceremony.

Held at a glittering gala event at Dubai’s Burj Al Arab recently, the award was received by Muna Al Ghanim, Vice President for Customer Experience & Relationship Management at Abu Dhabi Airports.

The award, won 3 years in a row by Oman Airport between 2019 – 2021 and then by Malaysia Airport in 2022, is globally acknowledged as the most prestigious honour in the travel and tourism sector.

Amongst the nominees for the award this year were The Airports Company South Africa, Kenya Airports Authority, Los Angeles World Airports, Malaysia Airports and Oman Airports.

In an extraordinary year for the Abu Dhabi airport operator, with exceptional developments that include the launch of Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Terminal A, the company demonstrated exemplary performance and innovation, distinguishing itself amongst its global counterparts.

Muna Al Ghanim said, “We are immensely proud to receive this distinguished award, which reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in airport operations and passenger services. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, especially in a year of significant advancements. This award not only celebrates the company's achievements but also sets a new benchmark for excellence in the global aviation industry. Abu Dhabi Airports extends its gratitude to its dedicated staff, loyal customers, and all stakeholders for their continuous support and trust.”

The rigorous voting process, which underscores the credibility of the World Travel Awards, further amplifies the significance of this victory for Abu Dhabi Airports and comes as the landmark travel & tourism rating platform celebrates its 30th-anniversary.