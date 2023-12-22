RIYADH — The Saudi Aviation sector marked its most successful year with celebrations at the quarterly meeting of the Saudi Aviation Strategy Steering Committee recently.



The meeting, held at Saudia Technic in Jeddah, was chaired by Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and attended by key figures including Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, and Deputy Minister Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih.



The committee proudly announced that 2023 witnessed a record-breaking 101 million passengers transported through November, eclipsing the previous high of 99 million passengers in 2019.



Saudi Arabia also expanded its global reach, now serving 149 destinations, a 41% increase since 2019. This expansion contributed to the Kingdom's top-ranking position in the International Air Transport Association’s 2023 Air Connectivity Index for global connectivity.



Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, emphasized the significant role of aviation in enhancing Saudi Arabia’s connectivity and supporting the Vision 2030 initiative. He pointed out the sector's outstanding performance in comparison to global aviation growth rates.



GACA President Al Duailej highlighted the transformative journey of Saudi aviation in 2023, with increased passenger numbers and global connectivity. He attributed these milestones to the Saudi Aviation Strategy’s ambitious goals, which aim to handle 330 million passengers, connect with 250 destinations, and reach a cargo capacity of 4.5 million tons by 2030.



The steering committee also reviewed a series of landmark achievements across various aviation domains. These included the unveiling of masterplans for Riyadh’s King Salman International Airport and Abha International Airport, as well as the inauguration of the Red Sea International Airport. Notably, the newly licensed Riyadh Air has ordered over 150 aircraft. Additionally, the Riyadh Integrated Logistics Zone secured further investments following its 2022 opening.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).