The value of non-oil foreign trade passing through Abu Dhabi ports over 11 months in 2021 amounted to some AED190.20 billion ($51.8 billion), an increase of 2.9 percent compared to the same period in 2020, according to the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

In a report titled "Non-Oil Foreign Merchandise Trade through the Ports of Abu Dhabi", the SCAD said that the emirate's non-oil trade was distributed between imports worth AED83.63 billion and non-oil exports worth over AED71.17 billion.

This was an increase of 5.4 percent compared to the same period last year, in addition to re-exports valued at nearly AED35.39 billion, an increase of 10 percent compared to 2020.

The value of foreign trade through Abu Dhabi’s ports in November 2021 amounted to over AED20.35 billion compared to AED16.83 billion during the time in 2020, the UAE news agency WAM reported citing the SCAD report.

Saudi Arabia was Abu Dhabi’s leading non-oil merchandise trade partner in November 2021 and the value of their trade exchange was AED4.87 billion, followed by the US with AED1.46 billion, China with AED1.15 billion, and Oman with AED1.144 billion, the report said.

