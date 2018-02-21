Turkish Airlines starts flights to Freetown (Sierra Leone) as its 52nd destination to be served in Africa.

Doha, Qatar: – Turkish Airlines, flying to more destinations in Africa than any other airline, marks another milestone in its international expansion with the launch of flights to Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. With existing services to city–hubs of Accra, Lagos, Bamako, Conakry, Dakar, Abidjan, Cotonou, Douala, Yaounde, N’Djamena, Ougadougou, Niamey, Cape Town, Johannesburg and more, Turkish Airlines now adds flights to Freetown as its 52 nd destination in Africa.

The services will provide a link between Istanbul Atatürk International Airport and the Lungi International Airport via Ouagadougou. The return flight will also provide a substantial access to passengers departing from Sierra Leone to top global destinations such as London, Dubai, Paris, Frankfurt, Muscat, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Brussels, Berlin, Amsterdam, Vienna, Asmara, Hamburg, Tel-Aviv, Düsseldorf, Milano, and to a lot more via Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries and international destinations than any other in the world.

Advertisement

-Ends-

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines is a 4-star airline today with a fleet of 330 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 300 destinations worldwide with 251 international and 49 domestic. According to the 2017 Skytrax survey, Turkish Airlines, already having a six consecutive years of “Best Airline in Europe” award between 2011-2016, now chosen as the "Best Airline in Southern Europe" for the ninth consecutive times. Having won the "Best Economy Class Onboard Catering" award in 2010, Turkish Airlines also awarded as the World’s "Best Business Class Onboard Catering” in 2013, 2014 and 2016, and 2017. Winning the “World’s Best Business Class Lounge” award in 2015 and 2017, the global carrier also picked up the World’s “Best Business Class Lounge Dining” award for the third consecutive years according to this year’s survey results. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Linkedin, and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Avianca Brasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Portugal, Turkish Airlines, THAI and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 18,450 daily flights to 1,300 airports in 190 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines.

© Press Release 2018