The chair of an independent Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said on Friday that it had concluded that war crimes had been committed in Ukraine based on evidence gathered from four regions of the country.

"Based on the evidence gathered by the Commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine," Erik Møse told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

His address follows investigations in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy where the commission visited 27 places and interviewed more than 150 victims and witnesses. (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Rachel More)



