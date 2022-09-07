Finnair will reduce its fleet and seek to build a geographically more balanced network, the Finnish national carrier said on Monday in a new strategy to solve profitability problems stemming from the closure of Russian airspace.

Finnair has been working on a new strategy and seeking new commercially feasible routes since the closure of Russian airspace due to the war in Ukraine cut off its previously lucrative Asian connections via a northern route.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki, editing by Terje Solsvik)



