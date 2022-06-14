In January-April 2022, Bulgaria exported goods worth a total of BGN28,781.3 million, which is by 33.6% more than in the like period of 2021, show preliminary data released by the National Statistical Institute on Monday.

According to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), total imports amounted to BGN32,678.7 million (at CIF prices), up by 40.5% from January-April 2021.

In April alone, Bulgaria exported BGN7,648.7 million and imported BGN8,362.2 million worth of goods, up by 29.6% and 37.5%, respectively, from April 2021.

The foreign trade balance (export FOB - import CIF) was negative and stood at BGN3,897.4 million in January-April 2022 and at BGN713.5 million in April 2022.

In the first four months of 2022, Bulgaria's exports to third countries grew by 27.5% year-on-year to reach BGN9,224.7 million. In April alone, exports went up by 16.8% to BGN2,295.9 million.

In January-April 2022, Bulgaria imported from third countries goods worth BGN 14,385.0 million (at CIF prices), or by 58.3% more than in the like period of 2021. In April alone, imports increased by 57.8% year-on-year to BGN3,910.5 million.

The foreign trade balance (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries was negative and stood at BGN5,160.3 million in January-April 2022 and at BGN1,614.6 million in April 2022.

In January-March 2022, Bulgarian exports to the EU increased by 36.9% year-on-year to BGN14,203.8 million. In March alone, the exports amounted to BGN5,598.9 million, growing by 49.4% from March 2021.

Imports from the EU Member States totalled BGN13,842.0 million (at CIF prices), up by 31% from January-March 2021. In March alone, they grew by 32.4% to reach BGN 5,292.8 million worth of goods.

The foreign trade balance (export FOB - import CIF) with the EU was positive at BGN361.8 million in January-March 2022.



