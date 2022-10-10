Egypt and Bulgaria agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for technical, scientific, technological, and trade cooperation in the field of oil and gas, according to an official statement on October 5th.

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla stated that there is an opportunity for Egypt’s gas supplies to reach East Europe through Bulgaria.

El-Molla discussed cooperation in the fields of gas an energy between Egypt and Bulgaria with the Bulgarian Minister of Energy Rossen Hristov.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).