Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir has met with the Bulgarian Ambassador to Cairo Deyan Katratchev to discuss potential economic and trade cooperation between Egypt and Bulgaria in the coming period, according to a statement.

Egypt is offering 152 investment opportunities to Bulgarian businessmen in the area of manufacturing production requirements, Samir noted.

This could contribute to the localization of this industry in Egypt, transfer of the Bulgarian expertise to the Egyptian side, and promote joint projects between both sides, he added.

For his part, Katratchev highlighted the possibility of benefiting from the Bulgarian market as the Egyptian products’ gateway to Africa, along with benefiting from Bulgaria as a wheat exporter.

On the other hand, the Bulgarian side can benefit from the Egyptian market as a hub to export Bulgarian products to African markets, he added.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).