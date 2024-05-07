Muscat: The unified GCC tourist visa will be put in place by the end of this year and it will be called GCC Grand Tours, it was revealed at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024.

The system will allow freedom of movement between residents and citizens of six countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

As visa-free travel is already possible for citizens of GCC countries, the new visa system will apply to the expatriates living in the region, according to the GCC Secretary-General

The visa will function as a multi-entry visa, permitting travelers to move freely among the GCC countries.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE’s Minister of Economy, has said the regional tourist visas would be called GCC Grand Tours and it will allow tourists to spend more than 30 days in the six countries that make up the GCC. "This will make travel to our region more convenient and affordable for tourists.”

“Once it comes into effect, it will contribute to highlighting the diverse tourism destinations in GCC countries, attracting and retaining tourists for longer periods, thus increasing the number of hotel guests and making the region one of the leading destinations for regional and international tourists alike,” Al Marri.

Gulf countries are working with large tourist operators, and companies to roll out packages that take care of the entire region.

Jassim Al Budaiwi, discussions are in their final stages among Gulf countries and stressed the need for careful consideration due to security and technical concerns.

The visa will function as a multi-entry visa, permitting travelers to move freely among the GCC countries. It is designed to streamline the tourism process, making it significantly easier for visitors to explore the rich cultural and economic landscapes of the Gulf.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Authority (SCTDA) told the Arabian Travel Market on Monday, "By the end of this year, the whole system will be in place. (We) are working day and night and e-service is a vital part of it. We don’t want to complicate things for people and also maintain the same security level. It will be a very good initiative and we will see a positive outcome for regional economies.”

Sarah Buhijji, CEO of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, added that Bahrain is also working on packages for the entire region. “Visitors can come to Bahrain and stay 3 nights, then go to Oman and Saudi. We are promoting the entire region as one package. We have signed an MoU with Saudi Arabia to promote two countries as one destination and we are doing it with the rest of the regional countries,” she added.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

