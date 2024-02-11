The volume of merchandize trade between Egypt and Bulgaria reached $529 million in 2023, Egyptian Minister of Trade Ahmed Samir stated.

This came during a meeting between Samir and the Bulgarian Minister of Economy and Industry Bogdan Bogdanov to mull luring further Bulgarian investments to Egypt.

Samir referred to the sectors that could attract potential Bulgarian investors, such as car components manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), tourism, petrochemicals, and medicine.

He pointed out that the issued capital of 30 Bulgarian investment projects in Egypt during the period from 1970 until April 2023 stood at roughly $47.69 million.

