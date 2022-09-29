Egypt - Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Sunday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

In a phone conversation, the two leaders also discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the economic, investment, and trade sectors, it reads.

Sisi confirmed Egypt’s willingness to promote bilateral cooperation at all levels.

The Bulgarian president stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two countries in various fields.

While praising “Egypt’s pivotal role in laying the foundations for stability and security in the Middle East,” Radev commended Egypt’s success in deterring illegal immigration through its territories to the European Union member states.

