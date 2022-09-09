Bulgaria's industrial output increased by 0.9% on a monthly basis in July after dropping by 0.7% a month earlier, seasonally adjusted data from the statistics office showed on Friday.

Year-on-year, industrial output growth accelerated to 17.7% in July, flat on a revised increase in June, the office said in a statement.

Processing industry production dropped by 1.6% month-on-month in July, while mining industry rose by 3.9% and the production and distribution of electricity, heating and natural gas jumped by 12.7% on the month in July, data showed.

INDUSTRIAL JULY 2022 JUNE 2022 JULY 2021 OUTPUT M/M% CHANGE +0.9 -0.7 +0.9 Y/Y% CHANGE +17.7 +17.7 +8.5 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)



