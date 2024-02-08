PHOTO
People in Bahrain have been asked to brace themselves for a wet weekend as rain clouds are heading towards the kingdom, according to the Transportation and Telecommunication Ministry. It is expected to start raining on Saturday evening and continue until Monday morning.
A warning has been issued to seafarers, as thunderstorm clouds accompanied by strong gusts will lead to high waves and dangerous conditions.