JEDDAH — A wanted person killed himself on Wednesday evening after detonating an explosive device as security officers were about to arrest him following a chase, the official spokesman for the Presidency of State Security said in a statement on Friday.



Saudi national Abdullah bin Zayed Abdul Rahman Al-Bakri Al-Shehri died on the spot while one Pakistani resident and three security officers sustained various injuries as a result of the blast. The injured officers and the Pakistani resident were transferred to a local hospital where they received the necessary treatment.



The security spokesman said Al-Shehri was one of the nine people on a wanted list announced on January 31, 2016, by the Saudi authorities.



Al-Shehri was spotted in Al-Samer neighborhood of Jeddah at around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. The competent authority at the Presidency of State Security tracked him down after weaving a security dragnet.



When the officers were preparing to apprehend him, the man blew himself up with an explosive belt that he was wearing.



The Presidency of the State Security reiterates its determination to confront anyone who attempts to tamper with the security and stability of citizens and residents on Saudi Arabian territory, said an official statement.

