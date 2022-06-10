ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett at Al Shati Palace.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Bennett who offered his condolences to him and the Emirati people on passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also lauded the role played by the late Khalifa bin Zayed to extend bridges of communication and peace globally.

The Israeli Prime Minister also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on assuming the presidency of the UAE and wished him good luck to achieve prosperity and development for Emiratis.

He said that his country looks forward to working jointly with the UAE to expand cooperation horizons in the coming period for the benefit and prosperity of their peoples and the peoples of the region.

In turn, the UAE President extended thanks for the warm feelings of the Israeli Prime Minister towards the UAE and wished stability and prosperity for the Israeli people.

During the meeting, the UAE President and Israeli Prime Minister discussed cooperation paths and development opportunities in various investment, economic, and development sectors as well as food security and health fields, and other vital sectors to achieve the future aspirations of the two countries.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President; a number officials and the delegation accompanying the Israeli Prime Minister.