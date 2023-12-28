RAFAH - As part of the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation, the United Arab Emirates today commenced delivering drinking water produced by the Emirati-built desalination plants in Refah, Egypt, to the shelters within the Gaza Strip.

The residents of the Gaza Strip, who are benefiting from this noble initiative, have expressed their gratitude for the UAE's effort, which alleviates their struggles in accessing clean drinking water.

The ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation previously announced the successful completion of the full-scale pumping of desalinated water from the UAE's plants in Rafah to Palestinian people in Gaza. This achievement followed the installation of a 900-meter pipeline extending from the desalination facilities. Subsequently, the Palestinian Water Authority in Refah connected the pipeline to the Gaza water network via the Egyptian borders.

The three operational plants desalinate approximately 600,000 gallons of water daily, which is then transported through pipelines into Gaza to address the needs of roughly 300,000 Palestinians.

The UAE launched the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation on November 5, 2023, to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza.