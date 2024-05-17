Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Al-Sabah said that law will be decisively applied to all to maintain the country’s security, stability and territorial integrity. “None is above the law whatever his or her position is,” the ministry’s department of public relations and security media quoted the minister in a statement as saying while leading a meeting that featured some senior leaders and Undersecretary Lt. Gen Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

“We will not allow anyone to undermine the country’s security and stability either by words or actions, in implementing the directives of His Highness the Amir,” the minister stressed. The minister said he is proud of the ministry’s personnel, adding that he looks forward to achieving further accomplishments and gains as well as developing eservices and carrying on digital transformation, according to the statement. The aim of such services and steps is to offer facilitation to citizens and monitor all decisions and measures taken to maintain public funds, it pointed out.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah affirmed on Thursday that ministry will firmly deal with any manifestations that disturb the by-elections for the Municipal Council in the sixth and ninth constituencies due on May 18. The General Administration of Security Relations and Media stated in a press release that the Deputy Minister of Interior, during his chairing of a meeting with the Assistant Undersecretaries of the Ministry of Interior to review the readiness of members of the police force for the municipal council’s by-elections, stressed the necessity of providing all security and traffic services. He said that the instructions of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Al-Sabah, are to provide all facilities that enable the citizens to perform the electoral duty. Lieutenant General Al-Nawaf also reviewed with the attendees the traffic and organizational security plans that will be implemented in polling day, measures that will be taken to maintain security and order and secure electoral headquarters. (KUNA)

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

