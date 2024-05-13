Egypt has provided roughly 80% of the total humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza so far, the country’s Minister of Supply and Internal Trade and Chairperson of the General Committee for Foreign Aid, Ali Moselhi, said. This comes as Egypt continues to ramp up its support for the Palestinian people amid the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The first of four aid planes arrived at El-Arish airport, marking the start of a new airlift coordinated by Egypt’s General Committee for Foreign Aid, in cooperation with Catholic Relief Services (CRS). This initial phase will deliver 5,000 tents, each capable of housing 16 people, providing shelter for up to 80,000 individuals.

“The committee, in implementation of the directives of President Al-Sisi, is providing all kinds of support and assistance to the Palestinian people in this crisis,” said Moselhi. He emphasized Egypt’s commitment to sending urgent relief aid, confirming the country’s significant role in the region.

To date, the committee has provided approximately 615 tons of aid, including blankets, mattresses, tents, plastic sheets, sleeping mats, and hygiene items for 30,000 families. This is in addition to the 300 tons of medical supplies, food, and other essentials delivered in six previous convoys.

Ahmed Fathi, Vice-Chair of the committee, explained that the airlifted aid is being provided to CRS for distribution in two phases. He confirmed that the committee is working tirelessly to ensure the continued flow of aid, in coordination with CRS and other donor agencies.

“The General Committee for Foreign Aid will spare no effort to stand by our brothers in the Gaza Strip in light of the humanitarian situation they are going through,” Fathi affirmed.

The committee is currently coordinating with relevant authorities to prepare for the eighth aid convoy to Gaza.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

