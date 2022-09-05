Parking in the UAE is regulated as it is necessary that motorists follow the appropriate rules so that everyone gets to benefit from the service.

Haphazard or illegal parking by one motorist can cost another a spot to ease their car into. Illegal parking could also obstruct the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, and even access to fire hydrants.

Federal traffic laws list out several parking or stopping-related offences and fines. Additionally, some of the more serious ones specify black points on the driving licence as an additional penalty.

