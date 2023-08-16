In recent months, TotalEnergies Qatar has continued to underscore its commitment to empowering youth through various engaging and educational events, focusing on knowledge sharing, career exploration, and leadership development. These initiatives offer students invaluable experiences and insight into the energy sector.

In June, TotalEnergies Qatar hosted an immersive week-long internship programme for students from Lycée Bonaparte in Doha. The internship kicked off with an insightful health, safety, and environment (HSE) induction, followed by a stint at the Geoscience Department to explore earth sciences in the energy sector. They also visited the TotalEnergies Research Centre Qatar (TRCQ) to witness first-hand the innovative research and sustainable development projects being undertaken. This exposure to diverse departments aimed to offer the students a real-life glimpse of TotalEnergies’ operations and ethos.

TotalEnergies Qatar further demonstrated its commitment to empowering women in the energy sector by participating in the Women in Energy Forum at Texas A&M University at Qatar (TAMUQ) in June. The presentation, delivered by Michelle D’Lima, field operations engineer in offshore Al-Khalij field, detailed TotalEnergies’ transformative journey in Qatar, highlighting the proactive measures taken towards a sustainable future. Michelle discussed TotalEnergies’ efforts in energy efficiency, renewable energy investments, and advancements in carbon capture, utilisation, and storage technology in Qatar and worldwide.

To promote energy research awareness, TotalEnergies Qatar also hosted 20 students at TotalEnergies Research Centre in Qatar (TRC-Q) located in QSTP in June. The visit included a tour of the centre, presentations about TRCQ’s history, achievements, and ongoing projects by Guillaume Vannier, geochemist engineer at TRC-Q, and a conversation with Amal Zermouni, Engineering, Construction and Projects Manager at TotalEnergies Qatar who is a member of TotalEnergies Women’s Initiative for Communication & Exchange (TWICE). The students were also introduced to the TAMKEEN programme, TotalEnergies Qatar’s human development initiative for enhancing education and empowering the youth in Qatar.

“Through these events, we aim to inspire and cultivate the talents of the next generation, equipping them with practical insights and perspectives about the energy sector,” said Matthieu Bouyer, managing director of TotalEnergies Qatar and Country Chair in Qatar. “By partnering with educational institutions and undertaking initiatives like the TAMKEEN programme, we are supporting the path toward an innovative, diverse and progressive nation, contributing to Qatar’s vision of fostering a knowledge-based economy.”

