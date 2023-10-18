Thousands of people demonstrated across Egypt Wednesday in solidarity with Gaza after 12 days of Israeli bombardment, Egyptian media reported,

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had said that if he called for protests in support of the Palestinian cause, "you would see millions" on the streets of Egypt -- where protests are banned.

On the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, an AFP correspondent reported aid workers -- who have been waiting for six days to deliver relief supplies to the besieged territory -- performed prayers for the hundreds of Palestinians killed in a strike on a Gaza hospital on Tuesday.