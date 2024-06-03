Muscat – Oman is experiencing intense heatwaves with temperatures nearing record highs across the sultanate. On Saturday, the mercury soared to a scorching 49.4°C in Hamra ad Duru, approaching the critical 50°C mark. This trend underscores a significant increase in temperatures region-wide, consistent with global patterns of rising heat due to climate change.

Trailing Hamra ad Duru, Sunaynah was the second hottest experiencing 48.9°C, followed by Bidiyah and Ibri at 48.2°C, and Suhar 48.1°C.

The Met Office issued a warning that the heat will continue to rise, especially in the governorates of North Batinah, South Batinah, Dhahirah, North Sharqiyah and Al Wusta. It urged the public to avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours to mitigate health risks.

In contrast, the coolest point recorded was in Saiq, where the temperature dipped to 22°C on Saturday. These extreme weather conditions are part of a broader trend affecting many parts of the globe, with scientists attributing the increase in frequency and intensity of heatwaves to ongoing climatic shifts.

In its forecast for Monday, the Met Office stated that it expects mainly clear skies over most governorates with chances of convective clouds developing, and isolated rain over parts of the Al Hajar mountains.

